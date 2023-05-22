Noel Gallagher said “never say never” to a potential Oasis reunion, but he will unfortunately never get the chance to redo a particular moment from his past.

Gallagher recently participated in The Big Issue‘s “Letter To My Younger Self” series, and he was asked which moment he’d want to relive from any period in his life. He responded with two: His 50th birthday party and meeting David Bowie.

“The other time would be the night I went to see David Bowie and Morrissey at Wembley Arena in the ’90s. I was high and pissed. Then before Bowie came on, somebody came up to me and said, ‘Would you like to come and meet David?'” Gallagher told the publication.

He continued, “I was taken to see David Bowie in his dressing room. And I have no recollection of it whatsoever. I remember walking in, and he was putting on makeup in a mirror and that’s it. He’s up there with John Lennon for me, and I have no idea what we said when I met him. If I could go back, I would appreciate it so much more. I’d tell him what he meant to me growing up, and how much he means to me now, and I’d tell him, ‘I’m gonna rip you off to f*ck when you’re dead, you know.”

Bowie died in January 2016 at 69 years old “after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer,” a statement explained at the time (as relayed by People).

Elsewhere in Gallagher’s The Big Issue feature, the former Oasis star and current frontman of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds shared that he “had no intention of joining [Oasis] but fate took over” and explained he “never knew what mood [his brother and Oasis bandmate] Liam [Gallagher] was going to turn up in.”