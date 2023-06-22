Orville Peck embodied the full spectrum of human emotion this week. On Tuesday, June 20, the country artist kicked off the summer leg of his Bronco Tour (supporting his 2022 album of the same name) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but that will be his last show for a while.

On Wednesday, June 21, Peck postponed all scheduled live dates “effective immediately” to prioritize his overall well-being.

Peck posted his vulnerable statement to Instagram:

“Hey y’all, I am completely heartbroken as I share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately. This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best. My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand. See you soon and sending all of my love. Orville.”

Peck received many encouraging and supportive comments. Noah Cyrus wrote, “i love you beyond this world.” Joel McHale added, “Hang in there. Take care of yourself. Take your time and we’re all looking forward to when you want to come back and when you do–it’ll be a barn-burner.”

The likes of Charlie Carver, Dylan Mulvaney, and Dorian Electra also sent their love.

Earlier this year, Peck performed “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” at the Hollywood Bowl for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a sprawling concert celebrating Nelson’s 90th birthday that Uproxx attended. Peck was next scheduled to take his Bronco Tour to Columbus, Ohio on July 25.