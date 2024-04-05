Orville Peck is baring all. Well, most of his face, at least. Tonight (April 5), the elusive country singer has shared “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other,” the first track from his upcoming duet project Stampede.

The original version of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” was recorded in 1981 by Latin country artist Ned Sublette. For this new version, Peck teamed up with Willie Nelson, as the two sang about the platonic (or romantic?) love that forms on the range.

“Cowboys are frequently secretly fond of each other / Say, what do you think all them saddles and boots was about? / There’s many a cowboy who don’t understand the way that he feels for his brother / And inside every cowboy there’s a lady who’d love to slip out / Let’s let ’em slip out, shall we?,” sing the two on the song’s chorus.

As the country music landscape is embracing a diverse array of artists, Peck’s new era feels more timely than ever, giving the modern zeitgeist a bit of queer mystique.

