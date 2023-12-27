Ozzy Osbourne hopped on The Osbournes podcast for a New Year’s special. And what better way to bring in a new beginning than by talking about the end? During the discussion, Ozzy discussed how he stumbled across a video of celebrities who had died — and was shocked when he saw his face being included.

“The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘Celebrities Who Died Today’, and there’s a picture of me,” he said before making a reference to Monty Python. “I’m not dead! I’m not really dead, just a little flesh wound.”

“I’m not dead, I’m not going any-f*cking-where,” Ozzy added, making it very clear that he isn’t planning on being in those types of videos anytime soon. “And I’m gonna go and do some more gigs before I’m finished, anyway.”

His wife, Sharon, also stepped in, to call the creators of those hoaxes and videos about death speculation some “sick f*ckers.”

In their defense, Ozzy is 75 years old, so whoever made the video just very well could not have known. Although they probably should’ve done a quick Google search, it could have been just a case of mistaken memory.

Check out the video of Ozzy discussing his death hoax above.