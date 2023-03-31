Even the self-proclaimed prince of darkness has to face his mortality from time to time. Back in December, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne shared the heartbreaking news that he was dealing with major health complications that would require surgery. The musician checked back in with the public in February following his appearance in several Super Bowl commercials to say that he would be canceling his European tour dates to give himself more time to recover from the surgery.

Now that it has been revealed that Osbourne will head the inaugural rock-focused music festival Power Trip this October, fans didn’t want to get too excited in case he had to pull out. However, according to the musician’s wife, Sharon, “he’s good.” Blabbermouth is reporting that while the TV host made an appearance on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored she spoke at great lengths about his health.

“He’s doing so much better,” Sharon said, adding, “I think I told you about it the other night, but now it’s been announced; we can talk about it. He’s doing a show [on] October 6th in America,” referring to Power Trip Festival.

“It’s at the Coachella site. It’s gonna be a great show,” said Sharon.

Morgan jumped in to add “the rocker is still rocking.” To that, Sharon replied, “He never stopped. He’s back.”