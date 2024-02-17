Last week, Uproxx cover star Paramore was named the ambassador of this year’s Record Store Day. But they’ve been using their fame to do more than make music. From blasting politicians to shedding light on behind-the-scenes industry atrocities, Paramore doesn’t mince their words. On February 15, House Republican Caucus Chair of Tennessee Jeremy Faison learned this hard way.

State officials were set to honor the band, from Tennsessee, with a resolution for their contributions to music. According to The Tennessean, Paramore has refused the honor in solidarity with musician Allison Russell. Initially Russell, was also set to receive an honor but the resolution was blocked at the last minute.

Williams expanded in a statement on their decision to turn away the honor. “Paramore will not accept any acknowledgment or honor from the TN House until Allison Russell is given the same recognition,” Williams wrote. “The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind.”

Fans began questioning Representative Faison’s objection to Russell being honored, especially considering both Paramore and Russell had pulled in significant wins at the 2024 Grammys ceremony. In the eyes of Williams and others, race played a factor in his decision.

“For those that don’t know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter,” said Williams. “Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell. Oh, she is also Black. She’s a brilliant Black woman.”

Allison Russell has not released a statement of her own. Instead, she reposted Williams’ statement on her official X (formerly Twitter) page in agreement.

