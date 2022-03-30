Being lactose-intolerant can be expensive and Sir Paul McCartney is out here to look out for the millions of folks out there who have trouble digesting milk. While he’s at it, eating foods free of animal byproducts can also be expensive and Macca is looking out for those people with those diets as well. In a letter penned by McCartney in partnership with PETA and posted via Billboard, McCartney urged Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson to stop charging extra for plant-based milk.

“It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant based milks as opposed to cow’s milk,” McCartney’s letter began. “I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.”

The message comes ahead of McCartney’s early May tour stops in Seattle, which is where Starbucks is based. Johnson’s last day as Starbucks CEO is on April 4th, so perhaps McCartney is nudging the executive to leave one last mark on the legacy of his reign? “Sir Paul is asking Starbucks to end its surcharge on plant milks,” reads the letter’s definitive tagline.

Power to Macca and PETA on this mission. No word yet from America’s Dairy Farmer’s, but something tells us they won’t be streaming any Beatles albums anytime soon.

Read the full letter below: