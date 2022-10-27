Will Paul Mescal And Phoebe Bridgers Make Music Together?

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are a powerful enough power couple to cause an internet meltdown over the off-chance that they were engaged. The Irish actor and acclaimed musician haven’t really confirmed nor denied, other than Bridgers telling The Guardian, “F*ck the f*cking tabloids to hell.” But we now know whether the couple will ever collaborate on music.

“No, I feel like I’m too much of a fan to broach the idea of attempting that,” Mescal told Ilana Kaplan for GQ. “I’ll leave her to writing amazing songs, and I’ll just stick to the acting for the time being.”

The interview mostly centered around Mescal’s first-ever leading role in Aftersun, an A24 drama about a father-daughter vacation to Turkey with plenty of emotional subtext. Mescal’s answer about collaborating with Bridgers is on par with what he said about karaoke earlier in the interview. “I would avoid karaoke,” the Normal People star said. “It’s a strong ‘no’ for me. All karaoke is in the bin. I don’t know if I’m the right guy for the job. I would prefer to be sick if I know my friends are doing karaoke.”

Bridgers and Mescal have been linked since May 2020, when Bridgers fired a flirty tweet about watching Mescal in Normal People.

I'm officially dead. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) May 12, 2020

By that December, Mescal was in Bridgers’ video for “Savior Complex,” but they didn’t make their red carpet debut until November 2021 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and didn’t make it Instagram official until the following month.

Bridgers was unveiled as the October/November Teen Vogue cover star yesterday (October 26), and writer Lexi McMenamin noted they didn’t ask Bridgers about Mescal because “she’s expressed discomfort with the attention on their relationship.”