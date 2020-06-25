Before the pandemic hit, Pearl Jam had big plans for 2020. Before the veteran group released their album Gigaton back in March, they were set to embark on a massive world tour and even perform at Eddie Vedder’s curated music festival, Ohana Fest. Both Pearl Jam’s world tour and festival appearances have since been scrapped due to the pandemic, but the group still wanted to offer fans an uplifting performance.

Pearl Jam reunited virtually for a benefit performance of their Gigaton track “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” on Wednesday. The group’s rendition was a part of the coronavirus benefit concert All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief and it marked the first time they played the song for an audience.

Pearl Jam members performed the song from their respective homes. Even with the distance, Pearl Jam managed to bring infectious energy. In the spirit of experimentation, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard switched to bass while bassist Jeff Ament tried his hand on the keys.

The “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” rendition was just one part of the All In WA benefit concert. Along with Pearl Jam, Washington-based musicians like Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Ben Gibbard, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, and Sir Mix-A-Lot offered performances of their hit songs.

Watch Pearl Jam perform “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” above.

Gigaton is out now via Monkeywrench. Get it here.