Phoebe Bridgers had a frustrating experience last weekend: She performed at the Austin City Limits Festival, but at the very end of her set, the sound was cut off, despite her going just a minute over her allotted time. Her response? “lol f*ck acl,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Now, the festival has gone ahead and offered Bridgers an apology, which she has accepted.

In a statement shared with the Austin American-Statesman, festival organizers said:

“Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of [the] Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

Bridgers had a simple response, tweeting, “Thank you.”

Meanwhile, there’s more good Bridgers news today. At the top of October, Bridgers shared a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling,” which she has been performing on her current tour. Fans really ate up the studio version, as it was the fourth best-selling song of this past tracking week, Billboard says. Bridgers had another short-and-sweet response to that news: “whoa.”