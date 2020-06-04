Phoebe Bridgers is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore record, Punisher, which is due later this month. While the singer is preparing to usher in a new era of music, Bridgers has come up with creative ways to keep herself entertained in quarantine. Bridgers recently cooked up a clever “world tour” that consisted of livestream performances in her kitchen, bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Now, the singer has teamed up with the music streaming service Deezer to share a cover of Bright Eyes’ song “First Day Of My Life.”

Covering Bright Eyes’ 2005 I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning track, Bridgers inflects a sense of urgency into her emotive vocal delivery. “Don’t know where I am / Don’t know where I’ve been / But I know where I want to go,” Bridgers lilts over a subdued piano.

Along with the Bright Eyes cover, Bridgers announced that all merch purchased from her online store Thursday will directly benefit The Bail Project, a nonprofit organization that provides bail assistance.

Bridgers is of course a close friend and collaborator with Bright Eyes vocalist Conor Oberst. In the past, the musicians have played each other’s music on stage and even joined forces to form the group Better Oblivion Community Center, releasing an eponymous debut record in 2019.

Listen to Bridgers’ cover on Deezer here.

Punisher is out 6/19 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.