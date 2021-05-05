Phoebe Bridgers didn’t ask for beef, but she has certainly found it. Earlier this year, she drew the ire of David Crosby after smashing a guitar on stage during a Saturday Night Live performance. Now, though, it seems Bridgers has moved on from the music legend/”little b*tch” and found a new rival (albeit in a more playful way). Appropriately enough, it’s another music icon: Courtney Love.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk was brainstorming about his upcoming SNL hosting gig and tweeted, “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” One Twitter user responded with a Bridgers reference, writing, “smash a guitar.” Courtney Love caught wind of that tweet and tweeted at Bridgers, “Elon would never be so ‘basic’ as to smash a guitar,” adding a couple of winking emojis. Now, Bridgers is ready to get into a (fake) beef with Courtney Love, as she shared Love’s tweet and added, “finally, the rivalry of my dreams.”

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

finally, the rivalry of my dreams https://t.co/YXxWrwCdGv — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 5, 2021

While the playful emojis certainly suggest that Love is just fooling around, if she had to take sides in a Musk/Bridgers dispute, she might go with Musk, as they seem to be friends. She responded to Musk’s tweet soliciting ideas, “Do a skit recalling how your personal MDMA chefs product didn’t work on me @coachella #awkward.” She has also long been a supporter of Musk’s endeavors in space, tweeting in 2017, “Elon Musk is taking us into the future. Watch out universe, here come the weirdest aliens you’ve ever seen, us!”