About a year and a half after the release of her album Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers is finally able to take her album on the road. She’s been performing across the country at venues and festivals, like ACL, which recently cut the sound off during her set. Though she’s still on tour, the singer was still able to stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give an otherworldly performance of her Punisher track “Moon Song.”

This time around, Bridgers chose not to wear her signature skeleton costume, which she has sported in several of her performances. Instead, the singer fully leaned into the “Moon Song” aesthetic by building the set to look like a space station on the moon. She and her backup musician were dressed in reflective NASA suits and stood in front of faux space ships.

During her set, Bridgers was accompanied by just one other musician, violin player Rob Moose, who contributed to several songs on Punisher. What Bridgers lacked in instruments, the singer made up for with her room-filling vocals. Backed by the frantic chords of Moose’s violin, the singer belted a tender reflection on a complicated but meaningful relationship.

Watch Bridgers’ “Moon Song” performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Punisher is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.