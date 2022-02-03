Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever had an indie-rock highlight in 2020 with Sideways To New Italy, and now they’re ready to follow it up: Endless Rooms is set to drop on May 6, the group revealed today. They also announced an energetic new single, “The Way It Shatters,” of which the group says:

“It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness. If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.”

They also note of the album, “It’s almost an anti-concept album. The Endless Rooms of the title reflects our love of creating worlds in our songs. We treat each of them as a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities.”

Watch the “The Way It Shatters” video above and find the Endless Rooms art and tracklist below. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates below, which include a newly announced run of North American concerts starting in July.

1. “Pearl Like You”

2. “Tidal River”

3. “The Way It Shatters”

4. “Caught Low”

5. “My Echo”

6. “Dive Deep”

7. “Open Up Your Window”

8. “Blue Eye Lake”

9. “Saw You At The Eastern Beach”

10. “Vanishing Dots”

11. “Endless Rooms”

12. “Bounce Off The Bottom”

02/09 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre

02/10 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre

02/17 — Eltham, AU @ Eltham Hotel

02/18 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

02/19 — Canberra, AU @ Kambri — ANU

02/25 — Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

03/03 — Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

03/04 — Hobart, AU @ Altar

03/18 — Fremantle, WA @ AU @ Freo Social

05/20 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

05/22 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *

05/23 — Norwich, UK @ Waterfront *

05/24 — Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *

05/25 — Bristol, UK @ Motion *

05/26 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

05/28 — Northampton, UK @ Roadmender *

05/29 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute *

05/30 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

05/31 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *

06/02 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

06/03 — Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry *

06/04 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union *

06/05 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room *

06/06 — Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop *

06/08 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

06/10 — Parque Da Cidade, BR @ Primavera Porto

06/11 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

06/13 — Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *

06/15 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

06/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

06/19 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

06/21 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie *

06/22 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

06/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

07/22 — North Byron Parklands, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

07/27 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

08/01 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

08/02 — Montréal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar

08/03 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/08 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal west

08/12 — Austin, TX @ Empire

08/13 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

08/15 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

08/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

08/20 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/22 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

* with Stella Donnelly

Endless Rooms is out 5/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.