Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever had an indie-rock highlight in 2020 with Sideways To New Italy, and now they’re ready to follow it up: Endless Rooms is set to drop on May 6, the group revealed today. They also announced an energetic new single, “The Way It Shatters,” of which the group says:
“It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness. If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.”
They also note of the album, “It’s almost an anti-concept album. The Endless Rooms of the title reflects our love of creating worlds in our songs. We treat each of them as a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities.”
Watch the “The Way It Shatters” video above and find the Endless Rooms art and tracklist below. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates below, which include a newly announced run of North American concerts starting in July.
1. “Pearl Like You”
2. “Tidal River”
3. “The Way It Shatters”
4. “Caught Low”
5. “My Echo”
6. “Dive Deep”
7. “Open Up Your Window”
8. “Blue Eye Lake”
9. “Saw You At The Eastern Beach”
10. “Vanishing Dots”
11. “Endless Rooms”
12. “Bounce Off The Bottom”
02/09 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre
02/10 — Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre
02/17 — Eltham, AU @ Eltham Hotel
02/18 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
02/19 — Canberra, AU @ Kambri — ANU
02/25 — Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
03/03 — Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
03/04 — Hobart, AU @ Altar
03/18 — Fremantle, WA @ AU @ Freo Social
05/20 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas
05/22 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *
05/23 — Norwich, UK @ Waterfront *
05/24 — Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *
05/25 — Bristol, UK @ Motion *
05/26 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *
05/28 — Northampton, UK @ Roadmender *
05/29 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute *
05/30 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *
05/31 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *
06/02 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
06/03 — Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry *
06/04 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union *
06/05 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room *
06/06 — Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop *
06/08 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *
06/10 — Parque Da Cidade, BR @ Primavera Porto
06/11 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/12 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
06/13 — Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *
06/15 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee *
06/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *
06/19 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *
06/21 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie *
06/22 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *
06/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
07/22 — North Byron Parklands, AU @ Splendour In The Grass
07/27 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
08/01 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
08/02 — Montréal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar
08/03 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
08/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
08/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
08/08 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
08/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal west
08/12 — Austin, TX @ Empire
08/13 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
08/15 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
08/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
08/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
08/20 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/22 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
* with Stella Donnelly
Endless Rooms is out 5/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.