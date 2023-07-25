Romy’s highly-anticipated debut solo album, Mid Air, is slated to be released in just a few weeks. Back in April, she shared the project’s euphoric lead single, “Enjoy Your Life.” Now, Romy is looking to switch things up with her latest track, “The Sea.” Co-produced by Fred Again.., it’s a rough rolling tide of emotions.

On the record, Romy recounts a rocky love that, despite all her efforts, she could not make better. She sings, “I fell in love by the sea / Oh, that girl has a power over mе / My heart burned a thousand degrees / Whеn she told me she was leaving / I left my heart on the beach / No, in love there are no guarantees” — words that paint a picture of this turbulent romance.

In the video for the song, director Mollie Mills does a stellar job mirroring those deep pockets of instability. “I loosely referenced Louise Bourgeois’ sculpture ‘The Couple,’ which actualizes that soul-rupturing entanglement of falling in love — and this is what we wanted to feel in these seascape scenes,” said Mills regarding their approach to the video.

Mills added, “This light, blissful, euphoric togetherness that happens alongside these memory slices of euro-heaven. There’s a power that can live in the simplicity of these domestic moments between two queer bodies, too — when I think back to the loves of summers past.”

Watch the full video for “The Sea” above.

Mid Air is out 9/8 via Young. Find more information here.

