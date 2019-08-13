(Sandy) Alex G’s new album House Of Sugar is a month away now, and he has shared a pair of previews of the album so far: “Gretel” and “Hope.” Now he’s kicking off Tuesday with another advance track from the record, and this time it’s “Southern Sky,” an alt-country-leaning tune that features vocals from longtime collaborator Emily Yacina. There’s also a black-and-white video animated by Elliot Bech, which features a sort of cat/mouse creature going about its day.

Alex G previously said that the song’s hook originated from something he found written in one of his notebooks, saying, “It was like, ‘It’s OK we don’t cry… we love the southern sky.’ It must have been in a dream or something. It just sounded so eerie — soothing, but kind of creepy too.” Yacina also said of collaborating with Alex G, “There’s something about the way that my voice sounds on top of what he makes that is pretty unique. It’s special to me that it’s still happening, even though everything else has changed.”

Alex G also recently announced a bunch of tour dates that will take him across North America in October and November, as well as some European dates in February and March.

Watch the video for “Southern Sky” above.

House Of Sugar is out 9/13 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.