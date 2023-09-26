Undeterred by fans’ criticism, Doja Cat has continued to lean into the impish imagery of her Scarlet rollout as she promotes the album in the wake of its release. After her wealth of new tattoos got labeled demonic by fans, Doja doubled down, mocking listeners for accusing her of Satanism on multiple Scarlet tracks, including “Skull And Bones.”

But she’s clearly reveling in the attention (heh), since she continues to delve into devilish depictions of her Scarlet alter ego. As HipHopDX noted, over the weekend, she shared a photo on Instagram of a painting she created during a fan event. “painting for people is funnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn,” she wrote in the caption. The painting itself — which you can see on the third, fourth, seventh, and eighth slides below, features a black, horned figure in a red field. Later additions include a sinister grin and the words “not afraid” emblazoned across the background.

Doja’s rollout hasn’t been all “Demons,” though. The video for “Agoura Hills” paints a very different picture (heh) of Doja’s interests, highlighting her past explanation that the album was created over two very different periods, resulting in a much lighter half. But it still looks like she’ll continue tweaking fans’ nerves as long as it tickles her fancy.