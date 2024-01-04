Sleater-Kinney will drop Little Rope on January 19. The album will be supported by a tour of the same name, but before the seasoned rockers (Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker) hit the open road, they confined famed freediver Amber Bourke to a bathtub for their “Untidy Creature” video.

For three of the video’s nearly four minutes, Bourke is holding her breath while submerged under water. Sleater-Kinney contextualized the video by explaining the song’s backstory in an Instagram caption, as seen below:

“Our new single and video ‘Untidy Creature’ is out now. It was the first song we wrote for Little Rope, although we didn’t know it at the time; we weren’t certain we were even working on another record. We also worried it had come too easy, the song features two elements that come very naturally to Sleater-Kinney: a big guitar riff, an even bigger vocal. But as the year wore on, and our choices and bodily autonomy shrank, our feelings about the song changed. It became a gift, somewhere to put our darkest fears, and our deepest hopes. We sometimes feel trapped or angry, and yet still we breathe. ‘Untidy Creature’ became the album closer, and one of our favorite songs to ever occupy that position.

For the video, we wanted imagery that spoke to the themes which permeate Little Rope: uncertainty, restlessness, urgency, all of the in-between and discomfiting states with which we’re forced to reckon. So, we came up with the idea of a woman holding her breath in a bathtub for the duration of the song, unsure of her motivations, not knowing whether she’s seeking escape, disappearance, absolution, or simply a moment of quiet and reprieve. We love the tension created by an act that defies both custom and comfort.

We want to thank the amazing Amber Bourke (@amberofthesea), a free diving champion and record holder, who traded the deep sea for shallow waters. And @nickpollet, who shot, edited, and color-corrected the video. Thanks also to Jon Povey for letting us use his bathtub.

You can watch the video, stream the song, and pre-order Little Rope (out Jan 19) at the link in bio.

NOTE: The stunts in this video were performed by trained professionals. Do not try this at home.”