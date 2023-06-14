In December of last year, the estate of the late Mark Linkous shared a posthumous song from his band Sparklehorse called “It Will Never Stop.” The fuzzy track captured the group’s skill for balancing troubling content matter with mesmerizing melodies. His brother Matt said in a statement that “great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music.”

Now more releases are coming. On Tuesday, June 13, ANTI- Records announced the forthcoming release of a new album Bird Machine and also released the song “Evening Star Supercharger.” It’s a twinkling ballad, showcasing Linkous’ spellbinding, unmatched lyricism. “Peace without pill, gun or needle or prayer appear / Never found sometimes near but too fleet to be clear,” he lulls.

“It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” said Matt. “It’s difficult making a choice about someone else’s art, even if you’ve known them all your life and worked with them, even if they were your brother and best friend. We had long conversations about not wanting to take this into a different direction. We wanted to bring out what was there.”

Listen to “Evening Star Supercharger” above. Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “It Will Never Stop”

2. “Kind Ghosts”

3. “Evening Star Supercharger”

4. “O Child”

5. “Falling Down”

6. “I Fucked It Up”

7. “Hello Lord”

8. “Daddy’s Gone”

9. “Chaos of the Universe”

10. “Listening to the Higsons”

11. “Everybody’s Gone to Sleep”

12. “Scull of Lucia”

13. “Blue”

14. “Stay”

Bird Machine is out 9/8 on ANTI- Records. Find more information here.