St. Vincent is taking us back in time with a new podcast. In a partnership with Audible and Double Elvis, St. Vincent will launch History Listen: Rock, a podcast detailing iconic moments within the realm of rock music.

Set to debut on January 12, 2023, History Listen: Rock will highlight artists like Big Mama Thornton, Bad Brains, and many others. Some stories will include the first time Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith met, as well as detailed retellings of The Sex Pistols’ doomed US tour.

The podcast is set to dive into “key moments that formed legendary movements within the genre” and is fit for “music addicts and casual listeners alike.”

“It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” St. Vincent said in a statement. “When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

History Listen: Rock marks St. Vincent’s second podcast, her first being 2020’s St. Vincent: Words + Music.

You can check out a trailer for History Listen: Rock above.