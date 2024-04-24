Ahead of an upcoming Talking Heads tribute album Everyone’s Getting Involved, Girl In Red has shared a cover of the band’s fan-favorite, “Girlfriend Is Better.”

On Girl In Red’s updated track, the singer/songwriter gives the song some funkadelic queer energy with soulful vocals and thumping percussion.

“Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world,” said Girl In Red in a statement. “Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I’m super grateful I was given the opportunity.”

Upon the release of the “Girlfriend Is Better” cover, A24 has also revealed the tracklist for the cover album. The tracklist mirrors that of the original Stop Making Sense album, and features covers by Miley Cyrus, Teezo Touchdown, Paramore, BADBADNOTGOOD, and more.

You can listen to Girl In Red’s cover of “Girlfriend Is Better” above and see the Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense tracklist below.

1. “Psycho Killer” – Miley Cyrus

2. “Heaven” – The National

3. “Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” – Blondshell

4. “Found A Job” – The Linda Lindas

5. “Slippery People” – Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado

6. “Burning Down The House” – Paramore

7. “Life During Wartime” – Dj Tunez

8. “Making Flippy Floppy” – Teezo Touchdown

9. “Swamp” – Jean Dawson

10. “What A Day That Was” – The Cavemen.

11. “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” – BADBADNOTGOOD Feat. Norah Jones

12. “Once In A Lifetime” – Kevin Abstract

13. “Genius Of Love” – Toro Y Moi Feat. Brijean

14. “Girlfriend Is Better” – Girl In Red

15. “Take Me To The River” – Lorde

16. “Crosseyed And Painless” – Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense is out 5/17 via A24 Music. Find more information here.