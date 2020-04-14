Getty Image
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Members Are Reuniting For An Adam Schlesinger Tribute And Charity Livestream

While real-life boy band One Direction is rumored to have a reunion in the works, a fictional boy band is doing the same. That Thing You Do! star Tom Everett Scott announced that the 1996 film’s boy band The One’ders will reunite for charity. The group will join together virtually for a livestream reunion to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund and pay homage to their theme song’s creator.

Everett will be joined by The One’ders bandmates Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Johnathon Schaech, and Liv Tyler, as well as special guests, who some suspect could be co-star Tom Hanks. Along with benefitting a charity relief fund, the reunion was organized to pay tribute to the late Fountains Of Wayne vocalist Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the That Thing You Do! theme song. Schlesinger recently passed away from complications due to contracting the coronavirus. Schlesinger’s composition for the film earned him Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his work.

The One’ders reunion will take place following a live watch party with commentary from the cast. The watch party marks the latest reunion of The One’ders, who recently got together for a special LA performance in 2017.

The That Thing You Do! charity livestream begins 4/17 at 4 p.m. EST. Watch it here.

Revisit Uproxx’s feature on Adam Schlesinger’s pivotal role in That Thing You Do! here.

