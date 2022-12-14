The 1975 are wrapping their North American leg of their At Their Very Best tour this week — and a chaotic one at that. With lead singer Matty Healy eating raw meat on stage, making out with fans, and chaotically crowdsurfing, international fans are getting their turn to experience the action early next year. The band is bringing their tour to the UK in January, along with a special surprise for a small group of fans.

Healy took to his Instagram stories yesterday to announce that The 1975 would be temporarily calming down and bringing a concert back to their city roots. That’s right, they’re returning to play a one-night-only concert at Manchester’s Gorilla venue.

“Hello everybody, we are playing a show in Manchester on the 1st of February at Gorilla. And all the money will be going to War child so try and get tickets for that one,” Healy shared.

As mentioned, the proceeds would benefit War Child — a nonprofit that helps children in war-torn countries. “Our teams are working around the clock in places like Ukraine, Yemen, and Afghanistan to get children the life-saving aid and psychological care they need, fast,” the company’s website reads.

More information about The 1975’s Manchester show and ticketing will be announced in the future, but the venue will have a 550 capacity for attendees.