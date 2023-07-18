We are just over a month away from the release of The Armed‘s fifth studio album, Perfect Saviors. Ahead of the album, the band has shared their new song, “Everything’s Glitter,” along with its accompanying video.

On “Everything’s Glitter,” lead vocalist Tony Wolski delivers fueling vocal chops as he channels the rock legends of yesteryear.

“This track uses [David] Bowie’s famed first US appearance in 1971 for a 3-week press tour as a framing device to consider the razor’s edge between icon and clown,” said Wolski in a statement. “It’s funny how any genius must ultimately be willing to look like a complete fool. Perhaps fittingly, it’s also the closest thing we’ve made to an arena rock song.”

The song’s music video, which was directed by Wolski himself, features the band rocking out and performing the song as various colors shine upon the stage.

According to a press release, Perfect Saviors concludes a trilogy of albums — the first two being Only Love and Ultra Pop — all of which were crafted to dissect pop culture in the age of limitless information and ever-evolving technology.

You can watch the video “Everything’s Glitter” above.

Perfect Saviors is out 8/25 via Sargent House. Find more information here.