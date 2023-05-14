Here Is The Cure’s ‘Shows Of A Lost World Tour’ Setlist

Back in March, The Cure announced they would be hitting the road for a robust North American Tour — their first since 2016. Despite issues with Ticketmaster over its aggressive service fees during the tour’s pre-sale, the rockers’ Shows Of A Lost World Tour kicked off with no challenges.

The tour launched on Wednesday, May 10 in New Orleans, Louisana, at Smoothie King Center, with the band surprising fans with an eclectic blend of tracks across their 13 studio album discography. According to Setlist.FM, The Cure’s setlist included “Six Different Ways” off their 1985 album The Head on the Door and “A Thousand Hours” off their 1987 album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. Both tracks haven’t been performed live by the band since 1987.

The Twilight Sad is joining The Cure on the road for their Shows Of A Lost World Tour. View the full setlist and remaining tour dates below.

1. “Alone”

2. “Pictures of You”

3. “A Night Like This”

4. “Lovesong”

5. “And Nothing Is Forever”

6. “The Last Day of Summer”

7. “A Fragile Thing”

8. “Cold”

9. “Burn”

10. “Fascination Street”

11. “Push”

12. “Play for Today”

13. “Shake Dog Shake”

14. “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea”

15. “Endsong”

Encore:

16. “I Can Never Say Goodbye”

17. “Want”

18. “A Thousand Hours”

19. “At Night”

20. “A Forest”

Encore 2:

21. “Lullaby”

22. “Six Different Ways”

23. “The Walk”

24. “Friday I’m in Love”

25. “Doing the Unstuck”

26. “Close to Me”

27. “In Between Days”

28. “Just Like Heaven”

29. “Boys Don’t Cry”

5/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

5/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

5/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre *

5/23-25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

5/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

6/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

6/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

6/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

6/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

6/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ XCel Energy Center *

6/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

6/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center *

6/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

6/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

6/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

6/20-22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

6/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

6/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

7/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

* with The Twilight Sad