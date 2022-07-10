The Strokes are currently touring the world in support of their 2020 album The New Abnormal. Right now, the band is in Europe where they’ve performed at a few festivals including Denmark’s Roskilde Festival and Lancashire’s Lytham Festival. The Strokes’ latest stop was in Scotland for the 2022 TRNSMT Festival, and it’s here that fans were once again left worried about The Strokes’ lead vocalist, Julian Casablancas, after the performance. Some labeled his onstage behavior as “worrying” while others believed he was heavily intoxicated and in need of an “intervention.”

This isn’t the first time in the past week that fans have expressed their concerns about Casablancas. Following The Strokes’ set at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, similar concerns were shared about Casablancas. After that performance, Casablancas took to Instagram to respond to fans’ worries in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m not tuned into twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know, but i’m fine… far as i know,” Casablancas wrote. “People been asking me weiiird questionnns – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free.”

He added, “PS the concerns and questions are kind and fine! it’s the strangers announcing /acting like they know some sh*t that’s dumb. (weird questions not the dumb side haha).”

You can read the comments from those who watched The Strokes at the TRNSMT Festival below.

As a long time Strokes fan, I felt genuinely worried about Julians wellbeing tonight at TRNSMT. — Lisa Taylor (@LisaTaylorVol) July 10, 2022

Might be an unpopular opinion, sorry, but my god, The Strokes were dire at TRNSMT tonight. Julian is borderline Shane McGowan levels of needing an intervention. Worst front man performance I’ve seen. Sound issues aside, there was no stage presence, just a bit boring.#TRNSMT — G (@OneManChatting) July 9, 2022

Sounds overdramtic but I think we just witnessed the end of The Strokes. The end of that set was hard to watch, Casablancas genuinely looks like he needs help. They sounded mint but the man looked unwell #trnsmt — Rex (@AlexBoxteles) July 9, 2022

Glad someone has said it….the ramblings between songs were just odd and awkward!! I know he said he had a cold but the fixation on how the crowd where reacting when them themselves were having sound issues was abit OTT too! — T (@trickness) July 9, 2022

TRNSMT was interesting … Julian Casablancas of The Strokes did not bother hiding his disdain for the crowd (he called them Glasgow Children's Choir and said he'd rather be at the Barrowlands) and to be fair most people were clearly not there for the tunes. Ah well. — Laura Webster (@LauraEWebsterr) July 9, 2022

It was almost like the strokes would rather have been anywhere else but the main stage at trnsmt 😅 — k (@kfrw_) July 9, 2022