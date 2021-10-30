After a long four years, the beloved psych-rock outfit The War On Drugs has released a new album. Though Adam Granduciel teased some clips from the record late last year, it took until summer of 2021 for news about the band’s new project to surface. Back in July, they shared the new track, “Living Proof,” along with news that their next full-length release, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, would be out at the end of October. On Tuesday, the band shared “Change” as the final single before the album itself came out yesterday. Now that fans have had about a day to live with the album, more outpouring of acclaim looks to be on the way, once again.

But since live shows have been a much trickier subject over the last two years than usual, a couple of live performances of songs off the record are a more treasured moment. Today, the band played three of the brand new tunes on CBS This Morning, including the album closer “Occasional Rain,” “Old Skin,” and their latest single, “Change.” Check out clips of those performances above and below, and look out for a career-spanning piece encompassing both the new record and the band’s entire oeuvre dropping on Uproxx very soon.