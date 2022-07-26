At the end of April, Chaz Bear, more commonly known as Toro Y Moi, released Mahal, his seventh album under the moniker. The project was his first full-length release since 2019’s Outer Peace, which was also his last release under Carpark. Toro Y Moi soon inked a deal with Dead Oceans, where he released Mahal. The new label also meant a bit of a new direction for Toro Y Moi and that was clear on Mahal as it presented moments of funk and others of rock. In a continued effort to keep the project alive, Toro Y Moi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Millennium” from the album.

Toro Y Moi was nothing short of silky and smooth for his performance on The Tonight Show. Blue and purple lighting flooded the stage as Toro Y Moi appeared with sparkles glued below his eyes to add to the aesthetic of the set.

The performance on The Tonight Show comes after Toro Y Moi debuted Goes By So Fast: A Mahal Short Film. With help from comedian Eric Andre, Toro Y Moi sought to create a world around his seventh album as he and Andre embarked on a journey throughout the Bay Area.

You can watch Toro Y Moi’s performance in the video above.

Mahal is out now via Dead Oceans. You can stream it here.