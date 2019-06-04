The Best Indie Albums of 2019 So Far, Ranked

Uproxx

2019 is already halfway over — where did the time go? Feels like just a second ago that we were brainstorming New Year’s resolutions, and now it’s almost time to start drafting your holiday wishlist! Whatever, it doesn’t matter, time is a flat circle anyway.

While 2019 has been pretty much a nightmare in every other respect, there has been a hell of a lot of good music, especially in the realm of indie rock. Ryan Pollie released his best music to date, Pile aimed for the fences, and Angel Du$t made a sharp (and rewarding) sonic overhaul.

It’s all good. But what was the best? Let us help: here are our rankings for the ten best indie albums of 2019 so far.

10. Amyl And The Sniffers, Amyl And The Sniffers

ATO Records

The debut LP from this Australian punk outfit sounds like it was taken right out of the late ’70s-early ’80s. With ripping guitar solos and brash, snotty lyrics, Amyl And The Sniffers is yet another reminder that punk is not dead, and the genre is actually preparing to rear its head for a raucous comeback. I mean, just listen to that song “Gacked On Anger.” — Zac Gelfand.

9. Drugdealer, Raw Honey

Mexican Summer

It seems that throwback rock is having a moment, and Drugdealer is one of the finer parts of this movement. He often comes across as a ’70s singer-songwriter on tracks like the jaunty “Lost In My Dream,” or more like Springsteen on “Fools.” He also got a co-sign from the similarly inclined indie rising star Weyes Blood, who lends her ’70s-style vocals to “Honey.”–Derrick Rossignol