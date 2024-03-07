Vampire Weekend broke their five-year silence with “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops,” two singles that Uproxx’s Steven Hyden listed among his “Favorite Music Of February 2024.” Only God Was Above Us, the band’s first album since 2019’s Grammy winner Father Of The Bride, will be released on April 5, but Vampire Weekend gave fans a podcast to tide them over until then. The first episode of Vampire Campfire dropped this morning, March 7.

A press release provided a thorough synopsis of the podcast, as excerpted below:

“Hosted by Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson and captured on a trio of Ikegami ITC-730AP cameras, the podcast will be released semi-regularly for the foreseeable future. Fans who tune in will be invited behind the scenes into a longstanding and formerly private Vampire Weekend ritual: the frequent campfire chats where Baio, CT and Koenig convene to discuss and brainstorm all things VW — and so much more. Observant listeners will spot the occasional Easter egg, while all will be treated to advance insights into the upcoming Only God Was Above Us album and tour — and will be invited to witness as the band members reminisce about the past and discuss important matters in the present, ranging from tour openers, set lists and the potential of a future album called The 40-Year-Old Email, to such controversial topics as the dominant type of taco shell and The Real World vs Road Rules. Future episodes will see the band delve deeper into the new album and will feature some very special guests.”

Watch the first episode above, and check out information about Vampire Weekend’s forthcoming 2024 tour in support of Only God Was Above Us below.