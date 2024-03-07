Vampire Weekend broke their five-year silence with “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops,” two singles that Uproxx’s Steven Hyden listed among his “Favorite Music Of February 2024.” Only God Was Above Us, the band’s first album since 2019’s Grammy winner Father Of The Bride, will be released on April 5, but Vampire Weekend gave fans a podcast to tide them over until then. The first episode of Vampire Campfire dropped this morning, March 7.
A press release provided a thorough synopsis of the podcast, as excerpted below:
“Hosted by Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson and captured on a trio of Ikegami ITC-730AP cameras, the podcast will be released semi-regularly for the foreseeable future. Fans who tune in will be invited behind the scenes into a longstanding and formerly private Vampire Weekend ritual: the frequent campfire chats where Baio, CT and Koenig convene to discuss and brainstorm all things VW — and so much more.
Observant listeners will spot the occasional Easter egg, while all will be treated to advance insights into the upcoming Only God Was Above Us album and tour — and will be invited to witness as the band members reminisce about the past and discuss important matters in the present, ranging from tour openers, set lists and the potential of a future album called The 40-Year-Old Email, to such controversial topics as the dominant type of taco shell and The Real World vs Road Rules. Future episodes will see the band delve deeper into the new album and will feature some very special guests.”
Watch the first episode above, and check out information about Vampire Weekend’s forthcoming 2024 tour in support of Only God Was Above Us below.
Vampire Weekend 2024 Tour Dates: Only God Was Above Us Tour
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall =
06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =
06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&
06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >
06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >
06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +
07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +
07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +
08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !
09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !
09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !
09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !
09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !
09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !
09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !
10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !
10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~
10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !
10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !
10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !
10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !
= with LA LOM
% with The English Beat
& with Voodoo Glow Skull
> with Mike Gordon
< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
+ with Ra Ra Riot
* with Princess
! with Cults
^ with Mark Ronson
~ with Turnstiles
# with The Brothers Macklovitch
Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour Poster
Only God Was Above Us is out 4/5 via Columbia. Find more information here.