Vampire Weekend is inching closer to the April 5 release date for Only God Was Above Us, their first album since 2019’s Grammy-winning Father Of The Bride. “Mary Boone,” the final single, has arrived, following singles “Capricorn,” “Classical,” and “Gen X Cops.” The album rollout has also included the launch of a podcast and multi-pronged launch of their Only God Was Above Us Tour.

On Thursday morning, March 28, Vampire Weekend not only released “Mary Boone,” but they also added European and UK tour dates and instructed fans to “pre-order the album for presale access to UK and Ireland shows.”

“Mary Boone” begins with a serene, almost ephemeral soundscape. A chorus backs Ezra Koenig’s vocals as he wistfully sings about the good ol’ days and wonders, “Oh, my love / Was it all in vain? / We always wanted money / Now, the money’s not the same.”

Listen to “Mary Boone” above, and check out Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour dates below.