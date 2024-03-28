Vampire Weekend is inching closer to the April 5 release date for Only God Was Above Us, their first album since 2019’s Grammy-winning Father Of The Bride. “Mary Boone,” the final single, has arrived, following singles “Capricorn,” “Classical,” and “Gen X Cops.” The album rollout has also included the launch of a podcast and multi-pronged launch of their Only God Was Above Us Tour.
On Thursday morning, March 28, Vampire Weekend not only released “Mary Boone,” but they also added European and UK tour dates and instructed fans to “pre-order the album for presale access to UK and Ireland shows.”
“Mary Boone” begins with a serene, almost ephemeral soundscape. A chorus backs Ezra Koenig’s vocals as he wistfully sings about the good ol’ days and wonders, “Oh, my love / Was it all in vain? / We always wanted money / Now, the money’s not the same.”
Listen to “Mary Boone” above, and check out Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour dates below.
Vampire Weekend’s European And UK 2024 Tour Dates: Only God Was Above Us Tour
11/29 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
12/01 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/02 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/04 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
12/06 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls
12/08 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
12/10 — London, UK @ O2 Academy
12/13 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
12/15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Vampire Weekend’s North American 2024 Tour Dates: Only God Was Above Us Tour
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall =
06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =
06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&
06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >
06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >
06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +
07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +
07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +
08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !
09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !
09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !
09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !
09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !
09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !
09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !
10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !
10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~
10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !
10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !
10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !
10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !
= with LA LOM
% with The English Beat
& with Voodoo Glow Skull
> with Mike Gordon
< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
+ with Ra Ra Riot
* with Princess
! with Cults
^ with Mark Ronson
~ with Turnstiles
# with The Brothers Macklovitch
Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour Poster
Only God Was Above Us is out 4/5 via Columbia. Find more information here.