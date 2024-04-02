Vampire Weekend is just a few days away from returning with their new album titled Only God Was Above Us. The title pulled inspiration from a Steven Siegel photo from 1988 taken of the New Jersey subway. The band has also dropped a few songs since the initial February announcement, building anticipation from fans to hear their first new album since 2019.
Here’s everything to know before it drops.
Release Date
Only God Was Above Us is out 4/5 via Columbia. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Ice Cream Piano”
2. “Classical”
3. “Capricorn”
4. “Connect”
5. “Prep-School Gangsters”
6. “The Surfer”
7. “Gen-X Cops”
8. “Mary Boone”
9. “Pravda”
10. “Hope”
Features
There are no apparent features on Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us.
Artwork
View Vampire Weekend’s album art below.
Singles
So far, Vampire Weekend released “Capricorn,” “Gen-X Cops,” “Mary Boone,” and “Classical” as singles.
Tour
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre
06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre
06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park
06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park
09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center