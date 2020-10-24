It’s been three years since War On Drugs‘ last album, namely 2017’s A Deeper Understanding. But that’s about to change: Next month they’re releasing a live album, called simply Live Drugs. The group took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut a brand new single, a liberating new song entitled “Ocean of Darkness.” As is de rigueur in our pandemic times, they performed it in separate homes, each member playing on a different screen.

Live Drugs, set to be released n November 20, is a 10-track effort that the band describes as “a collection culled from over 40 hard drives of recorded live shows spread out across years of touring behind multiple albums” that “is sequenced to reflect how a typical 70-minute show would flow.” The press release also said the band has been working on a new full-length album “over the last six months,” meaning fans won’t only have to subsist on a live album.

Prior to announcing Live Drugs, the band joined The Rolling Stones for a thumping remix of “Scarlet,” which also featured Jimmy Page.

Watch the band’s performance of “Ocean Of Darkness” in the video above.

Live Drugs is out 11/20 via Super High Quality Records. Pre-order it here.