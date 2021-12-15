In 2014, Cece Bell published a graphic novel called El Deafo, which found enough popularity that Apple TV+ is adapting it into an animated children’s show. It turns out that Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) wrote music for the series, and today, she shared one of those songs, “Tomorrow,” a jaunty and uplifting tune.

Crutchfield says of the soundtrack, “I’m so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of. Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell. Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around.”

Other tracks Waxahatchee penned for the program include “Up In The Sky,” “Trampoline Love Song,” and “Mighty Bolt,” which are set to arrive when Merge releases the soundtrack on January 7, 2022, the same day the show premieres.

A publisher’s statement describes the original book:

“Starting at a new school is scary, especially with a giant hearing aid strapped to your chest! At her old school, everyone in Cece’s class was deaf. Here, she’s different. She’s sure the kids are staring at the Phonic Ear, the powerful aid that will help her hear her teacher. Too bad it also seems certain to repel potential friends. Then Cece makes a startling discovery. With the Phonic Ear she can hear her teacher not just in the classroom but anywhere her teacher is in the school — in the hallway… in the teacher’s lounge.. in the bathroom! This is power. Maybe even superpower! Cece is on her way to becoming El Deafo, Listener For All. But the funny thing about being a superhero is that it’s just another way of feeling different… and lonely. Can Cece channel her powers into finding the thing she wants most, a true friend?”

