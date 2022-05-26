Already in the midst of his 133-date The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, Weird Al Yankovic just won’t quit. The comedian, who will be played by Daniel Radcliffe in the upcoming biopic that he penned (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), has now announced a one-of-a-kind graphic novel where illustrators and cartoonists have visually interpreted 20 of Weird Al’s iconic parody pop songs.

“It’s such an incredible honor to see my song lyrics brought to life by some of my all-time favorite cartoonists and illustrators,” Yankovic said in a statement. “I’ve actually been playing the long game — the only reason I spent four decades in the music business is so that one day I could have my very own graphic novel.”

Out November 23rd via Z2 comics, the graphic novel is dubbed The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The book comes in a standard hardcover edition, a “Deluxe Edition” with additional art prints, a record player slip mat and trading cards, and the ultimate “Super Deluxe Pack” which also includes coasters and a Yankovic-branded mini-accordion.

Some of the artists featured in The Illustrated Al include Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Steve Chanks, Danny Hellman, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Michael Kupperman, Wes Hargis, and others. The book’s cover art is by Drew Friedman and Mike & Laura Allred, and the foreword was written by comedian Emo Philips.

Pre-order The Illustrated Al here and check out the “Super Deluxe Pack” below.