Wet Leg Share A Mellow Rendition Of Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’

Indie group Wet Leg catapulted into fame with their viral song “Chaise Lounge,” so they’ve decided to share a cover of another infectious hit that took TikTok by storm — Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” which is climbing its way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Wet Leg transformed “Bad Habit” into a more mellow, twinkly ballad. It shows off a different side from what they’re known for with the in-your-face, witty style of “Chaise Lounge.”

Because of their brazen personality, Wet Leg has dealt with a lot of online trolls. “It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs,” they said in a statement earlier this year. “It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3 am doom scroll really gets you.”

Watch the band’s rendition of “Bad Habit” above.