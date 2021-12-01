While artists still aren’t playing Tiny Desk shows behind *the* actual tiny desk at NPR’s Washington DC offices, the pandemic pivot of the “At Home” Tiny Desk Concert variety is still pretty awesome. Acts from Little Simz to Dinosaur Jr. to Ed Sheeran are keeping the flow going strong, and the latest installment comes from Wet Leg, the buzzy British post-punk group that just announced their debut album this week.

Coming straight outta their hometown Isle Of Wight (one of the British Isles along the English Channel), Wet Leg’s performance is a dispatch from The Ventnor Exchange, a creative hub, venue, bar, and record shop. In the tightly packed space, the band course through all four of the singles that they’ve released so far. Bassist Ellis Durand and guitar/synths player Josh Mobaraki are sitting comfortably on the ground as lead singer Rhian Teasdale is a towering figure in the front of the frame. Lead guitarist Hester Chambers is chillin’ in the cuts, totally dominating on opening tracks “Chaise Lounge” and “Too Late Now.” It’s a simple recording that flashes into a sepia tone-soaked video at times.

“Everybody hold on to your buttholes,” Teasdale jokes before they jump into a song, a rare crack in their typically dead-panned overall disposition. This performance might be the best primer yet on the band who is poised to be the next big thing in indie.

Watch Wet Leg’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert above.

