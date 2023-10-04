What Time Does Depeche Mode Go On Stage For Their North American Tour?

Earlier this year, Depeche Mode shared their 15th studio album Memento Mori. Now the legendary band is in the midst of bringing that new material to stages everywhere on their Memento Mori Tour.

It’s important to be there when the rockers kick off their set. According to Sortir à Paris, they begin at 8:45 P.M. sharp. Then, they get right into it with “Speak to Me (Outro),” followed by “My Cosmos Is Mine,” and the rest of the amazing setlist that also boasts hits like “Enjoy The Silence” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

Last year, Depeche Mode dealt with the tragic death of the keyboard player Andy “Fletch” Fletcher at age 60, which impacted the making of Memento Mori Tour. “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said founding member Martin Gore. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”