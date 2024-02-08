This Friday, February 9, Noah Kahan will release the extended version of his breakout album Stick Season, Stick Season (Forever), with remixes featuring Brandi Carlile, Gracie Abrams , Hozier, Kacey Musgraves , and Post Malone . While the original 2022 version featured 14 songs and the (We’ll All Be Here Forever) version released in 2023 added an additional seven songs, the new version will contain nine more new songs.

What Time Will Noah Kanan’s Stick Season (Forever) Be On Apple Music?

With the new extended version of the album due on 2/9, that means it’ll most likely hit streamers at midnight ET (or 9 pm PT), including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. You can pre-save the album — as well as getting vinyl of the original — here.

Tracklist

1. “Northern Attitude”

2. “Stick Season”

3. “All My Love”

4. “She Calls Me Back”

5. “Come Over”

6. “New Perspective”

7. “Everywhere, Everything”

8. “Orange Juice”

9. “Strawberry Wine”

10. “Growing Sideways”

11. “Halloween”

12. “Homesick”

13. “Still”

14. “The View Between Villages”

15. “Your Needs, My Needs”

16. “Dial Drunk”

17. “Paul Revere”

18. “No Complaints”

19. “Call Your Mom”

20. “You’re Gonna Go Far”

21. “The View Between Villages (Extended)”

22. “Forever”

23. “Dial Drunk (Remix)” Feat. Post Malone

24. “Call Your Mom (Remix)” Feat. Lizzy McAlpine

25. “She Calls Me Back (Remix)” Feat. Kacey Musgraves

26. “Northern Attitude (Remix)” Feat. Hozier

27. “Everywhere, Everything (Remix)” Feat. Gracie Abrams

28. “Homesick (Remix)” Feat. Sam Fender

29. “You’re Gonna Go Far (Remix)” Feat. Brandi Carlile

30. “Paul Revere (Remix)” Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov

Tracklist

1. “Northern Attitude”

2. “Stick Season”

3. “All My Love”

4. “She Calls Me Back”

5. “Come Over”

6. “New Perspective”

7. “Everywhere, Everything”

8. “Orange Juice”

9. “Strawberry Wine”

10. “Growing Sideways”

11. “Halloween”

12. “Homesick”

13. “Still”

14. “The View Between Villages”

15. “Your Needs, My Needs”

16. “Dial Drunk”

17. “Paul Revere”

18. “No Complaints”

19. “Call Your Mom”

20. “You’re Gonna Go Far”

21. “The View Between Villages (Extended)”

22. “Forever”

23. “Dial Drunk (Remix)” Feat. Post Malone

24. “Call Your Mom (Remix)” Feat. Lizzy McAlpine

25. “She Calls Me Back (Remix)” Feat. Kacey Musgraves

26. “Northern Attitude (Remix)” Feat. Hozier

27. “Everywhere, Everything (Remix)” Feat. Gracie Abrams

28. “Homesick (Remix)” Feat. Sam Fender

29. “You’re Gonna Go Far (Remix)” Feat. Brandi Carlile

30. “Paul Revere (Remix)” Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov

Tracklist

1. “Northern Attitude”

2. “Stick Season”

3. “All My Love”

4. “She Calls Me Back”

5. “Come Over”

6. “New Perspective”

7. “Everywhere, Everything”

8. “Orange Juice”

9. “Strawberry Wine”

10. “Growing Sideways”

11. “Halloween”

12. “Homesick”

13. “Still”

14. “The View Between Villages”

15. “Your Needs, My Needs”

16. “Dial Drunk”

17. “Paul Revere”

18. “No Complaints”

19. “Call Your Mom”

20. “You’re Gonna Go Far”

21. “The View Between Villages (Extended)”

22. “Forever”

23. “Dial Drunk (Remix)” Feat. Post Malone

24. “Call Your Mom (Remix)” Feat. Lizzy McAlpine

25. “She Calls Me Back (Remix)” Feat. Kacey Musgraves

26. “Northern Attitude (Remix)” Feat. Hozier

27. “Everywhere, Everything (Remix)” Feat. Gracie Abrams

28. “Homesick (Remix)” Feat. Sam Fender

29. “You’re Gonna Go Far (Remix)” Feat. Brandi Carlile

30. “Paul Revere (Remix)” Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov

Tracklist

1. “Northern Attitude”

2. “Stick Season”

3. “All My Love”

4. “She Calls Me Back”

5. “Come Over”

6. “New Perspective”

7. “Everywhere, Everything”

8. “Orange Juice”

9. “Strawberry Wine”

10. “Growing Sideways”

11. “Halloween”

12. “Homesick”

13. “Still”

14. “The View Between Villages”

15. “Your Needs, My Needs”

16. “Dial Drunk”

17. “Paul Revere”

18. “No Complaints”

19. “Call Your Mom”

20. “You’re Gonna Go Far”

21. “The View Between Villages (Extended)”

22. “Forever”

23. “Dial Drunk (Remix)” Feat. Post Malone

24. “Call Your Mom (Remix)” Feat. Lizzy McAlpine

25. “She Calls Me Back (Remix)” Feat. Kacey Musgraves

26. “Northern Attitude (Remix)” Feat. Hozier

27. “Everywhere, Everything (Remix)” Feat. Gracie Abrams

28. “Homesick (Remix)” Feat. Sam Fender

29. “You’re Gonna Go Far (Remix)” Feat. Brandi Carlile

30. “Paul Revere (Remix)” Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov

Stick Season (Forever) is out 2/9 via Mercury. Find more information here.