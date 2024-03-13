When Do Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Pitchfork Music Festival will be heading back to Chicago’s Union Park from July 19 to 21 — and the lineup this year is one not to miss. Alanis Morissette, Jamie xx, and Black Pumas are headlining the festival throughout the weekend.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Muna, Jessie Ware, 100 Gecs, Grandmaster Flash, Jeff Rosenstock, Brittany Howard, Yaeji, Mannequin Pussy, Jai Paul, and many more will also be performing.

If you’re looking to attend, here is what to know about when you can get tickets.