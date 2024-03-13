Pitchfork Music Festival will be heading back to Chicago’s Union Park from July 19 to 21 — and the lineup this year is one not to miss. Alanis Morissette, Jamie xx, and Black Pumas are headlining the festival throughout the weekend.
Carly Rae Jepsen, Muna, Jessie Ware, 100 Gecs, Grandmaster Flash, Jeff Rosenstock, Brittany Howard, Yaeji, Mannequin Pussy, Jai Paul, and many more will also be performing.
If you’re looking to attend, here is what to know about when you can get tickets.
When Do Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?
Tickets for Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 are currently on sale on the fest’s website. The passes will be sold on a tiered system and will increase in price depending on when they’re purchased. For the 3-day General Admission pass this year, it starts at $219 and will eventually peak at $249. The single-day GA tickets start at $109.
For those looking for an elevated festival experience, they are also offering other types of passes. Pitchfork PLUS includes lounge access and private bathrooms, with the 3-day ticket for it starting at $399. Finally, a 3-day VIP ticket starts at $699 and includes access to exclusive viewing areas at different stages, complimentary drinks, a catered meal each day, and more perks.
More information about Pitchfork Music Festival for 2024 can be found here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.