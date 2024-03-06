noah kahan
When Do Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Sea.Hear.Now Festival returns to the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ this fall. Over the course of two days (September 14 & 15), fans can enjoy performances from Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, The Gaslight Anthem, Action Bronson, Kool & The Gang, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, and many more.

In addition to the opportunity to see more than 25 different artists perform on three stages, ticketholders can also look forward to a professional surf contest and art installations throughout the beach grounds. As the festivities look promising, fans can’t wait to get their hands on tickets, and can begin purchasing passes as early as this week.

When do Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2024 tickets go on sale?

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. EST. One-day and two-day tickets will be available for purchase via the festival’s official website, where fans can register for a presale code starting now.

According to a press release, the pre-sale will be the most optimal way to purchase two-day general admission, GA+, VIP, platinum, or ultimate experience tickets. A general on-sale will begin at 11 a.m. EST if there are any tickets left.

You can see the full Sea.Hear.Now lineup below.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

