When Do Tickets For Khruangbin’s North American Tour Come Out?

Texas psych-rock band Khruangbin has announced the dates for the 2024 North American tour supporting their new album, A LA SALA . With the album coming out on April 5 and the tour beginning just 10 days later, fans might be wondering when they can get the tickets and ensure their attendance .

When Do Tickets For Khruangbin’s 2024 Tour Come Out?

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on January 30 at 10 am local time, but you’ll have to be a member of the Khru Club to take advantage. Then, if you’re a fan of the band on Spotify, another presale goes live on January 31. Venues will also have their own presales on February 1, while the general sale begins on Friday, February 2 at 10 am.

You can find more details here. See below for the full list of tour dates.

Khruangbin 2024 Tour Dates

04/14 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/18 — Alex Madonna Expo Center @ San Luis Obispo, CA*

04/21 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/23 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/24 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/26 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

04/27 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

05/22 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/23 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/25 — Boston Calling @ Boston, MA

05/26 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY^

05/28 — Rockin’ At The Knox @ Buffalo, NY^

05/29 — Jacob’s Pavilion @ Cleveland, OH^

05/31 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/01 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/02 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/04 — The Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI^

06/07 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL

06/08 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/09 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/11 — Red Hat Amphitheater @ Raleigh, NC

06/14 — Bonnaroo @ Manchester, TN

08/15 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/16 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/18 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/19 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/21 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/22 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/24 — Granary Live @ Salt Lake City, UT%

08/27 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO&

08/28 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO%

09/20 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/21 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/23 — The Anthem @ Washington, DC$

10/02 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/03 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/09 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

10/10 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

* with Hermano Gutiérrez

^ with John Carroll Kirby

% with Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ with Men I Trust

$ with Arooj Aftab