The 2024 lineup for Ohana Festival has been revealed. The festival is billed for September 27, 28, and 29 , with headlining performances from Neil Young And Crazy Horse and, of course, Pearl Jam (the Seattle band’s lead vocalist Eddie Vedder is the festival’s founder). Other acts on the bill include Alanis Morissette, Black Pumas, Cat Power, Dogstar, Garbage, Idles, Jenny Lewis, Kim Gordon, Maren Morris, and more.

When Do Tickets For Ohana Festival 2024 Go On Sale?

Pre-sale for Ohana Festival tickets starts on April 25 at 10 AM PT. After that, a general sale will be held, provided there are still tickets available. You can sign up for a pre-sale code here.

Last year’s Ohana Festival was headlined by Foo Fighters, The Killers, and Eddie Vedder, with performances from The Chicks, Father John Misty, Haim, Japanese Breakfast, Pretenders, and The War On Drugs, among others. You can read Uproxx’s review of the festival by Editorial Director Phil Cosores here.

Aside from booking his fest, Vedder’s been pretty busy of late promoting Pearl Jam’s new album Dark Matter, which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called the band’s best album in “decades.” Ahead of the band’s performance at Ohana Festival, they’re going on a tour spanning from their hometown’s neighboring Vancouver, BC, Canada to Boston before hopping the pond for a slate of European dates after the festival