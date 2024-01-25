What Are The Dates For Ohana Festival 2024?

The California-based Ohana Festival is returning to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point this year. While the lineup for 2024 is still yet to be announced, the 2023 iteration of the fest featured The Killers and Foo Fighters — so this year is likely to bring some other major acts.

Ohana Festival 2024 will take place on September 27-29. Their website allows interested festival attendees to sign up via SMS to receive information when it drops.

Because of this, tickets aren’t on sale just yet. Last year, the presale opened up on April 13, two days after the 2023 lineup had been unveiled. It will likely follow a similar timeline again. As for what to expect when it comes to pricing, a 3-Day General Admission pass was $479, VIP was $1499, and the Ultimate VIP ticket was $9950, according to Consequence.

There were also single-day options, with the GA pass starting at $169. A one-day VIP ticket was $549. Attendees should prep for a similar pricing ballpark for tickets this year.

Ohana Festival was first started by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder in 2016, as he partnered with Live Nation and the band’s manager, Mark Smith, according to Variety. Since the fest’s creation, Vedder has performed there each year — so fans can at least expect him to be on the lineup again in 2024.