Lana Del Rey , Blink-182, Fred Again.., and more are set to dazzle the UK crowd as headliners between August 21 and 25, 2024. As usual, the event will be simultaneously split between two locations. For Leeds, that’s Bramham Park, whereas the Reading portion will take place at Richfield Avenue.

When do tickets for the 2024 Reading and Leeds Festival come out?

According to the event’s official website, the presale will kick off on November 28 at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. ET) for Barclaycard and Three customers. Following the presale, depending on the remaining availability, weekend and day tickets on November 30, the general public will have a chance to secure their admission beginning at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. ET).

Additional acts set to perform at the 2024 Reading And Leeds Festival include Liam Gallagher, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox, and Digga D.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.