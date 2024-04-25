St. Vincent has offered some tantalizing teasers of her upcoming album, All Born Screaming . For those who have been digging the rollout so far, the good news is that the project is, as of this post, just hours away from release. So, here’s what to know about when you Apple Music users will be able to check it out.

When Can You Play St. Vincent’s New Album ‘All Born Screaming’ On Apple Music?

The new album is set to drop when most high-profile new projects do: On Friday (in this case, April 26) at midnight ET, which converts to Thursday, April 25 at 9 p.m. PT. The project should be available when new albums typically are in other time zones, too.

St. Vincent previously said of the album, “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone — to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.”

She worked on the project with a list of collaborators that includes Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl and Josh Freese, Stella Mogzawa of Warpaint, Cate Le Bon (the project’s only credited feature), Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and David Ralicke.

All Born Screaming is out 4/26 via Total Pleasure Records/Virgin Music Group. Find more information here.