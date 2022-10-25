Who Is Opening Beabadoobee’s ‘Beatopia’ Tour?

Earlier this year, Uproxx cover star Beabadoobee shared her sophomore album, Beatopia, which was one of the most anticipated indie records of the summer. To go along with the new songs, she announced an extensive tour to bring the music to her fans.

After a slew of July dates with Bleachers and her European tour dates, the singer’s Beatopia Tour of North America begins tomorrow, October 25th, in Washington DC. It will take her across the US, into Canada, and then back to the East Coast in December. Lowertown will be the direct support act for the tour; they’re an indie duo from Atlanta, Georgia. They’re on the same label as Beabadoobee — the iconic Dirty Hit, founded by Jamie xx. They describe themselves on their Bandcamp profile as “a blend electronic and lo-fi instrumentation with meaningful lyricism and melancholy, narrative lyrics,” they wrote. “Our music has been said to be indie with aspects of folk and electronica.”

Beabadoobee is known for putting on great and memorable live performances. When she was invited for a session on Live Lounge, she played a grungy rendition of the classic (and meme-ified) 2002 song “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton.

Find her full tour dates here.