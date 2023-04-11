Zach Bryan isn’t here for anyone’s transphobia.

A recent advertisement for Bud Light features transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, which has spurred violently transphobic reactions from some country and rock artists. In a video uploaded to social media, Kid Rock is seen shooting cases of Bud Light.

Country singer Travis Tritt also took to Twitter to share that he would be removing Anheuser-Busch products from his hospitality rider.

After Tritt’s notice on Twitter, Bryan had some words for the singer.

“I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @Travistritt,” said Bryan in a tweet. “I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”

That last sentence is a reference to Tritt’s song “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”

In addition to his removal of Anheuser-Busch products from his rider, Tritt also expressed his disdain toward Jack Daniel’s for featuring drag performers in a recent campaign.

Bryan also presented a solution for this, saying, “I love Jack Daniels (my dogs name) and I will drink enough for both of us I promise.”

