zach bryan
Getty Image
Indie

Zach Bryan Called Out Travis Tritt After He Pushed Back Against Bud Light And Jack Daniel’s Campaigns

Zach Bryan isn’t here for anyone’s transphobia.

A recent advertisement for Bud Light features transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, which has spurred violently transphobic reactions from some country and rock artists. In a video uploaded to social media, Kid Rock is seen shooting cases of Bud Light.
Country singer Travis Tritt also took to Twitter to share that he would be removing Anheuser-Busch products from his hospitality rider.

After Tritt’s notice on Twitter, Bryan had some words for the singer.

“I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @Travistritt,” said Bryan in a tweet. “I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”

That last sentence is a reference to Tritt’s song “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”

In addition to his removal of Anheuser-Busch products from his rider, Tritt also expressed his disdain toward Jack Daniel’s for featuring drag performers in a recent campaign.

Bryan also presented a solution for this, saying, “I love Jack Daniels (my dogs name) and I will drink enough for both of us I promise.”

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×