Now that Halloween is slowly disappearing in the rearview mirror, it’s officially time to look toward the end of fall, the beginning of winter, and the holiday season. It’s a bad time to be a leaf but a great time of year to be a beer drinker. There are bold, high-ABV imperial IPAs to be enjoyed; sweet, robust porters; roasty, coffee-filled stouts; dark lagers, and various other styles of beer. Put simply, November isn’t just for turkey and “Friendsgiving,” it’s also a great month for beer.

And while you could spend all day trying to figure out which beers to stock up on for the upcoming month (and Thanksgiving), we decided to help you out and do some of the heavy, er, lifting. We found 10 of the best beers to track down this fall. Some are new releases, some are seasonal favorites, and others are annual special releases that can’t be missed. Keep scrolling to see them all.

SKA Mexican Style Dark Lager

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

If you’re a fan of crisp, refreshing lagers, you’re probably well aware of SKA Mexican Logger. And while you can drink this beer any time of year, we suggest moving over to its Vienna-style lager, SKA Mexican Style Dark Lager instead. This 5.2% ABV dark lager is known for its mix of caramel malts and bright hops.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of wet grass, caramel malts, light coffee, chocolate malts, and floral hops greet you before your first sip. The palate follows suit with sweet toffee, chocolate, vanilla, and herbal, slightly bitter hops at the finish. It’s a nice, balanced mix of malts and hops.

Bottom Line:

If you’re a big lager drinker, this is a great fall beer for you. It has the crisp, hoppy flavor of a summery lager, but the malt backbone of a dark lager.

Firestone Walker XXVI Anniversary Ale

ABV: 11%

Average Price: $12.99 for 12-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

The holidays are all about celebrations, so why not celebrate a beer brand like Firestone Walker too? Specifically, its 26th birthday. You can do this by purchasing a bottle of its Firestone Walker XXVI Anniversary Ale. The newest Anniversary Ale, a complex blend of six different ales that were aged in brandy and bourbon barrels.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is a mix of oaky wood, cocoa powder, toasted marshmallows, vanilla beans, and rich toffee candy. Drinking it reveals a warming palate of candied almonds, vanilla beans, buttery caramel, dried fruits, and wood char. It’s a complex, warming, multi-dimensional beer for the impending cold.

Bottom Line:

If you’ve never tried any of the previous Anniversary Ales from Firestone Walker, make this the year you try one. This is a sublimely complex beer that will make you rethink everything you know about barrel-aged beers.

Hopworks Abominable Winter Ale

ABV: 7.3%

Average Price: $12.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Yes, this is a winter ale. We get that it technically isn’t winter yet. That shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this 7.3% ABV winter seasonal brewed with five different malts as well as Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Cryo Chinook hops.

Tasting Notes:

A complex nose of citrus rinds, pineapple, caramel malts, wet grass, and dank, resinous pine meets you before your first sip. The palate is loaded with sweet malts, rich caramel, tangerine, pineapple, grapefruit, and a ton of dank, herbal piney, slightly bitter hops.

Bottom Line:

This isn’t your usual winter ale. Sure it’s 7.3% ABV and warming with caramel malts, but it’s brimming with dank, piney, slightly bitter hops aroma and flavor as well.

Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

ABV: 14.3%

Average Price: $13.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

While many people think of Thanksgiving when the calendar turns to November, beer fans think about the release of the OG bourbon barrel-aged stout. First made in 1992, it’s aged in ex-bourbon barrels from brands like Heaven Hill, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, and Buffalo Trace.

Tasting Notes:

Robust aromas of dark chocolate, sweet bourbon, dried fruits, pipe tobacco, and rich oak draw you in before your first sip. On the palate, you’ll find notes of roasted malts, chocolate, toffee, bourbon, oak, and dried fruits. It’s a very complex, warming fall and winter beer.

Bottom Line:

This barrel-aged stout is as close to perfection as beers come. While its flavor varies each year, the quality remains the same.

Anderson Valley Barney Flats Oatmeal Stout

ABV: 5.8%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Another beer that proves that fall was made for stouts, Anderson Valley Barney Flats Oatmeal Stout is a 5.8% award-winning beer brewed with pale 2-row, Crystal, Munich, and Chocolate malts as well as roasted barley and oats. It gets a little hop presence from the addition of Northern Brewer and Chinook hops.