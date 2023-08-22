It has an intimidating acidic, citrus, and wild yeast aroma that simply dares you to indulge. And be glad you did, because the playful yeast and fermentation organisms are all in the right order here and have found harmony with grain and water.

To help you on your sour beer journey, we turned to the brewing community for help. We asked a few of our favorite craft beer experts and brewers to tell us the best sour beers to drink right now. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

But just because two beers are labeled “sour ales” , doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily taste anything alike. Brewers add various fruits and other ingredients to round out the flavor notes. On top of that, the different bacteria and yeasts add different flavors and aromas as well.

There are few beer styles as self-explanatory as sours . As the name suggests, this is a style of beer known for its sour, acidic flavor profile. This unique taste comes from the use of various bacteria and yeasts added during the brewing process. Bacteria include Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and others. These ingredients add funk, barnyard flavors, acidity, and a ton of lip-puckering tartness.

Whiner Le Tub

Joe Straitiff, brewing manager at Half Acre Brewing in Chicago

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $13 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Whiner’s Le Tub. What’s not to love about a blended, partially barrel-aged, wild farmhouse ale that’s available in cans year-round? This beer is impressively complex but still easy to drink. It’s also dangerous at only 6.4% ABV.

Tasting Notes:

Le Tub is tart, zippy, and refreshing. Waves of lemon and white wine blend with subtle Saison funk.

Rodenbach Classic

Nico Freccia, co-founder at COO at 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $16 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Rodenbach for sure. The original Flemish Red Ale has just the right amount of tartness to balance out its full body. It’s a great beer to start your sour beer journey and one you’ll come back to again and again.

Tasting Notes:

It has massive complexity from the oak foeders that it is aged in. Well balanced, tart, and absolutely delicious.

Cantillon Gueuze

George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $25 for a 750ml bottle

The Beer:

I’m not always a fan of modern sour beers. Often, I observe, yes that brewers can make a sour beer, but should they? But one thing you can’t go wrong with is Cantillon Gueuze. This is the beer I believe all the other sours wish they were.

Tasting Notes:

Just a huge funky depth of flavor. Hay, barnyard, and lemon zest all greet the nose and taste buds. It’s not a beer I could drink all day. But I find it very refreshing and great with food.

Russian River Compunction

Fal Allen, brew master at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California

ABV: 7.4%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Pretty much any sour beer made by Russian River is going to be a winner, but I think my favorite of theirs is the Compunction. It is a mixed fermentation that takes almost a year to complete in wine barrels. After which the beer is aged for an additional three to four months on pluots (which is a cross between a plum and an apricot).

Tasting Notes:

This blonde ale is complex, contemplative and unique. The pluots give Compunction a beautiful light purple/pink color. The beer has an overtone of the pluots and their tartness, mixed with the aroma and flavors of the bacterial fermentation and the Brettanomyces. It is all rounded out with hints of the oak barrel and the wine that was previously in it. Complex and funky, yet refreshing and enjoyable. Masterly designed and stunningly executed.

Alesong Touch of Brett

Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak and Yeti Restaurant and Brewpub in Arvada, Colorado

ABV: 8.6%

Average Price: $18 for a 750ml bottle

The Beer:

Alesong’s Touch of Brett is one I look forward to drinking every year. It’s their most award-winning beer for a reason. Almost infinitely complex, with the Brett blend in French oak barrels at a higher ABV level. The team in Eugene has really created a winner with that beer.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is citrus and funky Brettanomyces. The palate is filled with grapefruit, lemon zest, and tart barnyard funk.

Side Project Pulling Nails

Garth Beyer, certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 7%

Average Price: $40 for a 750ml bottle

The Beer:

Pulling Nails from Side Project is always a go-to when I’m looking for wild, blended, complex, yet balanced beer. The level of depth that you get when tasting it is – pardon the pun – wild.

Tasting Notes:

You’ve got flavors ranging from oak and chardonnay to peach pit and tangerine bitter peel. As it changes temperature, the complexity shifts into an entirely different flavored beer. This isn’t just a beer, it’s a flavor journey.

Rodenbach Grand Cru

Jared Williamson, lead brewer at Schlafly Brewing in St. Louis

ABV: 6%

Average Price: $16 for a 750ml bottle

The Beer:

Rodenbach Classic is one of the benchmarks of Belgian sour beers and the first one I really fell in love with. Just the right level of sour and a hint of sweet fruitiness, this Flemish Ale is one to admire. But its Rodenbach Grand Cru brings it to a whole new level.

Tasting Notes:

This blend of Flanders red ales is known for its mix of tactic acid tart flavor, oak, and ripe fruit. It’s definitely worth trying if you enjoy the original Rodenbach.

Dewey Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Andrew Hueston, USBG bartender at El Vez in Philadelphia

ABV: 4%

Average Price: $20 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Dewey Beer Company Strawberry Pretzel Salad. This sour is so bizarre but so good. It’s based on a local dessert that the people of South Delaware will fight you to the death if you insult it.

Tasting Notes:

This very unique beer is known for its mix of salty, tart, fruity, and refreshing flavors. It’s the kind of beer that needs to be tasted to be believed.